Will Dak want out of Dallas next year?

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Medical Board is no longer working on a proposed rule criticized by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and advocacy groups as weakening a new law meant to protect patients from surprise medical bills.

Senate Bill 1264, signed into law this year, aims to prevent patients with state-regulated health plans from getting surprise medical bills. Included in the bill is a narrow carve-out for patients who specifically choose to go with an out-of-network provider. They would need to complete a written disclosure outlining that they understood the physician or provider doesn’t have a contract with their health benefit plan and projected amounts they’d be responsible for paying.