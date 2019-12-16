Week 15 recap: Cowboys rebound, 49ers stunned

The Football Night in America crew looks at all the biggest storylines from Week 15, including a statement win from the Cowboys, a shocking loss by the 49ers at home and the Texans taking control in the AFC South.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
by: NBC SportsPosted: / Updated:
The Football Night in America crew looks at all the biggest storylines from Week 15, including a statement win from the Cowboys, a shocking loss by the 49ers at home and the Texans taking control in the AFC South.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: