NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Dallas Cowboys as road favorites vs. Giants

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
How to check if sex offenders live in your neighborhood before your kids go trick or treating
Top Stories
Amarillo residents paying it forward on Halloween by “Getting Booed”
Yogurt and high fiber diet may lower the risk of lung cancer
Top Halloween Trends
WATCH: Dancing priest steals the show at Florida high school’s pep rally
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Sunshine returning for Halloween
Top Stories
National Weather Service in Amarillo training for winter weather
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘A group of heartbroken men’: Astros fall short of title
Top Stories
F1 unveils news rules for 2021 to improve competition
Top Stories
Ionescu, Cox headline AP women’s preseason All-America team
Royals hire ex-Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny as manager
Churchill Downs project includes hotel, gaming, new seats
Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Hope Springs: Broccoli & Cheese Onion Rings
Top Stories
The birthplace of Halloween
Top Stories
Annual Christmas Roundup returns this weekend
Ask the Tree Geek: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
Decreasing breast cancer risk
Gear up for fall
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Dallas Cowboys as road favorites vs. Giants
NFL Dallas
Best Bets: Cowboys, Seahawks will cover in Week 9
by: NBC Sports
Posted:
Oct 31, 2019 / 12:20 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2019 / 12:20 PM CDT
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give you their best bets for Week 9 and why the favorites this week should cover the spread.
Your browser does not support iframes.
Weather
Sunshine returning for Halloween
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern
Near record-breaking venomous snake found in West Tennessee
‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
Newborn found buried alive in an earthen pot in northern India
Hawaii family grows the world’s heaviest avocado
An ‘enormous’ great white shark sank its teeth into a man’s kayak – and left behind 2 giant teeth