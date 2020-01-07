Mike McCarthy brings uncertainty to the Cowboys

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns didn’t even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was at the top of their list this time around. The former Green Bay coach is meeting Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)