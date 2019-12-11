Jerry Jones denies rumors Cowboys met with Meyer

NFL Dallas

by: NBC Sports

Posted: / Updated:
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly denounced rumors that to this point, nobody within the organization has met with Urban Meyer about replacing head coach Jason Garrett.

