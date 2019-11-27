How will Jason Garrett, Cowboys respond to pressure from Jerry Jones?

NFL Dallas

How will Garrett respond to Jones' pressure?

by: NBC Sports

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines during the game against the Detroit Lionsat AT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t stopped expressing his disappointment in the team’s loss to the Patriots, and the pressure continues to build on Jason Garrett ahead of a big Thanksgiving game.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss