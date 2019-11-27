Fantasy Football: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys preview

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
SILVER ALERT: Missing Clovis Woman
Top Stories
Former Justice of Peace Richard Herman files to run for Mac Thornberry’s seat
Donation Apps
Thanksgiving Prep: Serving The Soldiers
From extreme winds to a wintry mess tonight and Thanksgiving Day
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
From extreme winds to a wintry mess tonight and Thanksgiving Day
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Padres sign Pomeranz, get Davies, Grisham from Brewers
Top Stories
Messi celebrates, Liverpool frustrated in Champions League
Top Stories
‘A betrayal’: Malmo fury as Ibrahimovic invests in Hammarby
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill weathering roller coaster season
Jags’ Coughlin offers no insight into future, possible fixes
NCAA denies Memphis’ appeal of Wiseman suspension
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Gold’s Gym tip of the week
Top Stories
#DogThanking
Black Friday Brunch
Behind the scenes at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
The Panhandle Gives
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Fantasy Football: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys preview
NFL Dallas
Bills vs. Cowboys fantasy preview
by: NBC Sports
Posted:
Nov 27, 2019 / 03:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2019 / 03:31 PM CST
The Rotoworld crew breaks down all of the things you need to know about a very interesting Thanksgiving matchup between Buffalo and Dallas.
Your browser does not support iframes.
Weather
From extreme winds to a wintry mess tonight and Thanksgiving Day
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern
Near record-breaking venomous snake found in West Tennessee