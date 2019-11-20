Cowboys’ Dak Prescott playing himself into massive contract extension
Cowboys options regarding Dak's contract extension
|The question is not if, but rather when Dak Prescott signs a contract extension with the Cowboys, how much will Jerry Jones be writing a check for?
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Ravens, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs top list of NFL’s most dangerous offenses
- Cowboys’ Dak Prescott playing himself into massive contract extension
- Xcel Energy, other utilities join forces for National Utility Scam Awareness Day
- Local orthodontists provide an opportunity for underprivileged kids to receive free braces
- Amarillo Police investigating two drive-by shootings