Herschel Walker didn’t deliver for Vikings, let Cowboys to build dynasty NFL Walker trade laid foundation for Cowboys dynasty 26 Nov 1989: Running back Herschel Walker of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game 20-19.

Herschel Walker was traded from Dallas to Minnesota 30 years ago on Oct.12. Mike Florio discusses how Walker not only didn’t deliver for the Vikings but how the trade paved the way for the Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty. Your browser does not support iframes.