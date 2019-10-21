Demarcus Lawrence: We’re going to let Doug Pederson sleep on this loss

NFL

Lawrence's mojo working against Eagles' Johnson

by: NBC Sports

Posted: / Updated:
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence has a message for Doug Pederson after the Eagles coach guaranteed a win earlier in the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss