WATCH: ‘I just wanted to go on a run’: Cougar stalks, pounces at man in a Utah canyon

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A harrowing experience for one Utah man in Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah has the world talking.

In a post on social media by Kyle Burgess, username @kunkyle on Instagram, the hiker records an experience that would stop most in their tracks, even Burgess himself mentioned in the post that he thought he “was done for.”

As Burgess is walking through the canyon around 5 p.m. on the evening of October 10th, a cougar begins to follow him along the trail.

Burgess repeatedly yells and makes roaring sounds in an attempt to scare the cougar off, but the cougar continues to pursue the man, albeit it at somewhat of a distance.

On more than one occasion, the large cat pounces toward Burgess, stopping short of actually attacking. But the hiker continues walking backwards.

The nerve-racking encounter lasts six minutes before its abrupt conclusion, after Burgess threw a rock at the cougar.

The experience is documented below.

DISCLAIMER: Video below includes strong language