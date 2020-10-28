Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – So far, more than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than half of the total 2016 turnout.

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line to enter the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, in Annapolis, Md., on the first day of in-person early voting in the state. Tens of millions of Americans already cast ballots in the 2020 election amid record-breaking early voting during the coronavirus pandemic. But for some voters in a handful of states, casting an early ballot in-person isn’t even an option. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

TRUMP IN ARIZONA: President Donald Trump will make a crunchtime appeal to voters in Nevada. But he’ll do so from Arizona.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

IN THE COLD: Over an hour after President Donald Trump departed his rally at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield Tuesday night, hundreds of supporters were left stranded in the below-freezing temperatures when transport buses were unable to navigate roads near the small airport.

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to his speech during a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BIDEN LEADS IN POLLS: Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50% to 45% in the final Emerson College/NewsNation national poll before Election Day on Nov. 3.

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

