Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden sets new deadline for adult vaccinations; A piano man in New Orleans takes his show on the road

President Joe Biden announced he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines Tuesday. Biden said his administration’s new goal is that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19.

Other stories in today’s show:

New research shows that your face mask could do more than just protect you from COVID-19. With allergy season upon us, Denver-area doctors say wearing a mask could help relieve some of your allergy symptoms too.

A New Mexico teen’s vacation to Disneyworld turned into a rescue mission when she saved a young girl’s life. Thirteen-year-old Kaydence Henslee of Mayhill was on spring break in Orlando with her family enjoying some time at the pool when she saw a toddler floating face down in the deep end.

A Colorado man fell into a 30-foot sinkhole on while trying to access his storage unit. Firefighter Alex Conlin rappelled into the sinkhole and helped the man into safety gear that was attached to a safety line and secured to a fire engine to keep him from sinking into the water.

Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display can analyze your sleep and help you get a better night’s rest – all without wearing any sort of tracker.

People are now being asked to save any ticks they encounter and send them to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri. MDC and the university will study them to better understand the tick population across Missouri and the human pathogens they carry.

When a piano player traveled to New Orleans from New Jersey, he dreamed of playing in the place where jazz was born. He never knew his stage would be a 1948 baby grand on wheels.

