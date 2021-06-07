Newsfeed Now: Employers add more than half a million jobs in May; Girl receives Nerf prosthetic arm

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The new jobs report shows U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs in May. It’s an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but proves many companies are still struggling to find enough workers on the other side of the pandemic. Still, President Biden reportedly touts the report as “great news” for both the nation’s economy and recovery.

A young Nicaraguan boy, who was found walking alone in South Texas by U.S. Border Patrol agents, has been reunited with his family two months later.

Governments and businesses across the country are creating incentives to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. But how long with the COVID-19 vaccine last?

A 3-year-old in California is dead and her mother has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter after investigators say she left the child in a hot car while she tended to a marijuana grow.

After 84 years, a long-lost letter recovered by a San Diego man is now considered the last known correspondence from trailblazing aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator before their disappearance.

Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and North Carolina. Now, members of the Alzheimer’s Association are working to spread awareness about the disease and its effects during the month of June, which is Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month.

A young girl with limb difference now has a “Nerf blasting” prosthetic arm, thanks to the creative minds of the students at a Virginia Middle School.

