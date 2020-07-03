Newsfeed Now: Diver gets hooked; boy calls 911 to save sister

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – J.T. Thompson was about 17 miles off the coast of Orange Beach doing a little spearfishing while diving The Lulu when he was hooked, literally. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.
BOY SAVES SISTER: At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the blood pressure of 5-year-old Kennedy Ashburn dropped to critical levels, and she suffered a diabetic seizure. In the heat of the moment, her 8-year-old brother, Kingston Ashburn, was the one who called 911. KTAB’s Dan Booth reports.
BACK OF THE LIMO: Aaron Dirks drives for a living. With no movie stars, music legends or business big wigs ready to ride during the coronavirus, there’s a new question. That question is, “who’s riding in limos now?” WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.
QUARANTINE CAR: While idling at home during quarantine, one man put his brain to work. WDAF’s Sean McDowell reports.
