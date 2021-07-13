Newsfeed Now: CDC says J&J vaccine poses ‘small’ nerve reaction risk; Michigan carnival-goers stop ride from tipping over

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The CDC says the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, called Guillain-Barré syndrome which can cause muscle weakness and paralysis.

Video captured a carnival ride in Michigan going faster and then wobbling with the base rocking off the ground. Witnesses run the ride to help, creating a human fence to hold it down.

An Illinois teen survives after being sucked into a culvert during heavy flooding.

A Tennessee cemetery received a fine after complaints of for rats eating dead bodies inside their body preparation building.

A 102-year-old Illinois woman earned her diploma decades after dropping out due to a severe illness.

