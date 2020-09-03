Newsfeed Now: Baby born during Hurricane Laura; Magician takes to the sky

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the “Rampage,” in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

BABY IN A HURRICANE: Christina Breaux was nine months pregnant and getting ready to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura when her water broke, more than a week early. This forced her to stay in Lake Charles at the hospital to give birth during a deadly hurricane. WVLA’s Kennedi Walker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COVID VACCINE: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked state officials to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as October.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.