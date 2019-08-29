YouTube Kids gets its own website

In an effort to create a safe space for young children, YouTube is launching a separate website for kids only.

(FOX NEWS) – YouTube announces its kids only website.

The video-sharing platform is said to be launching a kids mobile app sometime this week.

YouTube Kids was created to be a safer place for children 12 and under to enjoy age-appropriate videos coming in response to a plethora of disturbing videos that were leaked to younger users.

The app is said to feature three different settings to reflect various age groups allowing different videos to filter in depending on whether the child is preschool-aged, five to seven, or eight to 12 years old.

The company warns its review process is not perfect and asks parents to block or flag any content deemed inappropriate.