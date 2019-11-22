YouTube cracking down on harassment

YouTube is talking about making changes to better protect children and others from harassment

Beginning in January, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said, YouTube will disable comments on videos that are identified as kid-focused.

They are also looking at stopping targeted advertising to children.

In a quarterly blog post, Wojcicki said the company is working closely with video creators to determine the best ways to improve the platform’s guidelines.

Right now YouTube works to prohibit behaviors including incitement and the revealing of a person’s personal information.

The announcement comes weeks after YouTube reached a $170-million dollar settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over violations of children’s privacy.

