Youth With A Mission Amarillo giving away food tonight for those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Youth With A Mission Amarillo is having a food giveaway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last at their location at 1620 S Washington St.

According to their Facebook post, they will have produce from their Urban Farm Outreach (UFO) and from our friends at Square Mile Community Development, but will also have non-perishable food items like canned goods, pasta, mac and cheese, and other boxed meal stuff from First Presbyterian Church, Amarillo.

There are no qualifications or requirements to come and pickup food. If you need it, come and get it!

Parking is in front of the UFO off of Washing St. The yellow door will open promptly at 5 p.m.

The inside will be set up like a farmers’ market stand so you can come in, grab a plastic bag and pick out the items that you want.

