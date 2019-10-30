Youth screen time

1  of  8
A new survey confirms what many parents already know: Teens and tweens are watching a lot of online videos, often more than traditional TV.

(NBC NEWS) — A new report is shedding light on teens and their screens!

Researchers with Common Sense Media surveyed over 1,600 adolescents about their use of electronic media.

On average, 8-to-12 year-olds reported nearly five hours of screen time a day while teens reported about seven and a half hours.

That does not include the use of screens at school or for homework.

Also, the percentage of those who watch online videos on a daily basis has doubled since 2015.

Another finding from the report, more than half said they had their own phone by age 11 and 69-percent had one by age 12.

