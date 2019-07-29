Youth Center of the High Plains granted funding to help improve program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has granted funding to the Randall County Juvenile Probation Department.

Youth Center of the High Plains is a place for juveniles who are court-ordered to live at the facility for a year because they have committed a juvenile offense.

The center says the grant will help them to provide better care for those kids.

“Trauma informed care is a major issue right now in juvenile justice,” Joe Barton, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer, stated.

The idea is to create a physical, psychological and emotionally safe space for children to rehabilitate.

“What we’re looking for here is to have kids involved in using skills that maybe they haven’t used before,” Barton explained.

The grant money will help them do just that, one way is the mural being painted by an artist from Austin with help from the kids staying there.

“It gives them a sense of teamwork and working towards a goal and then they have that kind of a concrete reminder once this project is done they get to see a finished project,” Barton said.

Kaley Minich, a painter and designer said she hopes this project helps to inspire kids during their time at the center.

“Hopefully they’ll have some confidence after doing this and maybe even pick it up themselves,” Minich said.

Recreational activities are often encouraged at the facility.

Some funding is going to provide more items for kids such as yoga mats, sports equipment, and help to expand their music program by providing more instruments.

“We want to have kids involved in something where they’re working with others,” Barton said.

The Youth of the High Plains currently has a 70 percent success rate of kids leaving and not returning to the program.