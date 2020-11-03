Voter Information Guide

Races to Watch

Latest Election Headlines

D.C. Bureau

Your Local Election HQ: Southwest Library

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Shardae LaRae is out on the High Plains this morning, visiting local polling locations to bring updates on Election Day.

Watch her pay a visit to Southwest Library on 45th in Randall County.

Polling locations, voter information, and more can be found here.

More election day updates can be found here on MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss