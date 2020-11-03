Your Local Election HQ: Southwest Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Shardae LaRae is out on the High Plains this morning, visiting local polling locations to bring updates on Election Day.
Watch her pay a visit to Southwest Library on 45th in Randall County.
Polling locations, voter information, and more can be found here.
More election day updates can be found here on MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Striking images of businesses boarded up for Election Day in 15 major US cities
- What happened to people who lost the presidential election?
- Texas A&M Forest Service wildfire situation and prevention update
- Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats
- Revisiting Hurricane Mitch: Deadly storm that hit Central America in 1998