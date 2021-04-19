See sample ballots for May Municipal Elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the May 1 elections has begun today (April 19). Look below for sample ballots, as well as dates, times and locations to cast your vote.

Sample ballot county links:

City sample ballot PDFs:

City of Childress / Childress ISD Sample BallotsDownload
City of Dalhart Sample BallotDownload
City of Quanah Sample BallotDownload

School district sample ballot PDFs:

Booker Independent School DistrictDownload
Childress Independent School DistrictDownload
Dalhart Independent School DistrictDownload
Groom Independent School DistrictDownload
Tulia Independent School DistrictDownload

