Your Local Election HQ: Randall County Annex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jason Britsch is out on the High Plains this morning, visiting local polling locations to bring updates on Election Day.

Watch him pay a visit to Randall County Annex at 4320 S Western St Suite 100.

Polling locations, voter information, and more can be found here.

More election day updates can be found here on MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: