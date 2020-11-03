Your Local Election HQ: Casey Carpet One

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Shardae LaRae is out on the High Plains this morning, visiting local polling locations to bring updates on Election Day.
Watch her pay a visit to Casey Carpet One, at 3500 W Interstate 40 Frontage Rd.
Polling locations, voter information, and more can be found here.
More election day updates can be found here on MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Single foster dad adopts 5 siblings to keep them together
- Need a break? Go out of this world with NASA’s trove of cosmic images
- Quoting Trump, Iran’s supreme leader mocks US election
- Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes
- Key questions going into the 2020 presidential election