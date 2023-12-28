AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After statewide and local elections in 2023, most of the High Plains saw major changes take place, including Amarillo voting in a new city council, the ousting of former Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller, and new laws across the state of Texas.

This is an overview of the top four local election stories on the High Plains from Your Local Election Headquarters.

The new Amarillo City Council

In the May 6, 2023, Municipal Elections, voters would make their voices heard in choosing from assorted representatives for city government positions and for seats in certain school board offices, as well as multiple propositions for school district bonds.

On May 16, Mayor Cole Stanley, Place Two Councilmember Don Tipps, and Place Three Councilmember Tom Scherlen took their oath of office. The race for Place One and Four would go to a runoff for the June 24, Runoff Election.

Josh Craft for Place One, and Les Simpson for Place Four would be voted in on June 24.

The new city council’s first meeting was on May 23.

Jared Miller, Former City Manager ousted

On Aug. 19, the Amarillo City Council voted 5-0 in a special meeting to approve a separation agreement with then City Manager, Jared Miller.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council did not share specific reasons for parting with Miller, but Mayor Cole Stanley said both parties chose to walk away. The separation agreement noted that Miller was terminated “without cause.”

As part of the separation agreement, Miller received: 1) a lump sum severance payment of $633,726.16 on January 4, 2024, 2). He received a lump sum of $97,134.59 in lieu of the 90-day notice period by Sept. 12, 2023, and 3) a lump sum payment for unpaid salary, benefits, and reimbursements earned through the day of separation, within six days of the separation.

On Sept. 13, the city council unanimously approved Andrew Freeman as Interim City Manager of Amarillo.

New Texas laws go into effect

On Sept. 1, new laws went into effect that were passed in 2021 and 2023 by the Texas Legislature.

Around 774 laws went into effect. A number of them were challenged in court, others have been the result of years of dedicated efforts reported MyHighPlains.com.

At the end of the Texas Legislature’s fourth special session, 55 laws were set to go into effect at the beginning of 2024.

Amarillo City Council considers designating city as ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

On Dec. 19 Amarillo City Council members held a work session to discuss draft ordinances that would designate Amarillo as a sanctuary city for the unborn. No vote was taken in December. According to Mayor Cole Stanely, a vote on an ordinance could come as early as January.

The work session followed a regular meeting that was held on Dec. 12, when citizens filled the council chambers for public comment, and a majority were there to address the City Council’s potential for the ordinance.

The discussion itself stems from multiple Texas counties banning residents from traveling to obtain an abortion.

In October, Lubbock County passed an ordinance that prohibits assisting a county resident to obtain an abortion “regardless of the location of the abortion.” It also prohibits driving through the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County on the way to receive an abortion.

The city of Amarillo had the first discussion of the potential for the ordinance as an item on its Oct. 24 agenda where citizens would first turn out to voice their opinions on the item.

Other local election stories in 2023

On April 24, during the Amarillo City Council’s regular meeting, the council discussed a measure surrounding a potential violation of the city of Amarillo’s Governance and End Policies by a member of the Amarillo City Council.

On Aug. 3, the U.S. Air Force announced that 300 to 350 Special Operations personnel would be transferred out of Cannon Air Force Base. The personnel would be going to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base located in Arizona.

MyHighPlains.com reported on Aug. 12 an incident that happened during the White Deer Rodeo, on July 29, in Carson County involving Representative Ronny Jackson and the Carson County Sheriff’s Office.