WT Political Science professor weighs in on election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With high voter turnout, we are getting context as to how important this election is from a West Texas A&M University political science professor.

Dr. Darrell Lovell said we are seeing a massive voter mobilization throughout Texas, as of midnight yesterday it already surpassed the 2016 election numbers by more than 10%.

According to Dr. Lovell we are seeing large voter turnout here in Amarillo as well.

He is predicting that Texas will hit eight figures in voting numbers, the question is however what does that mean for Texas and our area.

“So what we’ve historically seen is that voter trends that go up normally benefit the democrat party normally they benefit the democrat candidate. So we’re going to see tonight. I think one of the things we have to look for tonight is that holding true,” Dr. Lovell, a WT Political Science Professor, explained.

If it holds true for different areas such as the larger metropolitan areas like Houston and San Antonio.

As far as what our surrounding counties will do and how our local elections will fair is still ongoing.

Dr. Lovell also gave a few projections on proposition a regarding the Amarillo Civic center.

He said our area does not have a history of passing these types of local projects since it involves a tax hike.

