AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While the Supreme Court’s draft decision on overturning Roe V. Wade is not final, many are already weighing the potential effects if it is handed down.

Dr. Christopher Macaulay, an assistant professor of political science at West Texas A&M University, said the ruling would effectively defer all abortion policies to the states.

“Once it’s officially handed down, Texas will likely very quickly make abortion illegal in most, if not all cases,” said Macaulay. “I don’t know exactly what the fine print is going to be on that. But if one is considering that as a service, be aware that that is likely to be removed as an option very soon.”

Amarillo lawyer Ryan Brown, who is a partner at Blackburn & Brown, said the ruling would mean possible changes to other cases based on precedent.

“I think it’s dangerous for a lot of reasons. Not just on the abortion issue, but as far as rights as a whole,” said Brown.

He said he is concerned about what the SCOTUS ruling could mean for other judicially created laws.

“No matter what side of this line you fall on with abortion, it’s still an erosion of individual rights. Women in many states, a lot of them immediately after Roe is overturned, will no longer have the same rights they had before,” said Brown. “And that same logic that’s in that draft opinion, you know, this deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions test can be used to take away rights, important to all of us.”

He continued, “The requirement that police read Miranda warnings before they can get confessions out of people. You know, the rule that evidence has to be excluded, which is obtained illegally by the government searches of cell phones and people all the way, you know, to something that’s more important to conservatives. Maybe qualified immunity of police officers, that’s also judicially created…So I think this is a way to strip away individual rights if you think about it in broader terms besides just pro-life or pro-choice.”

Macaulay pointed to precedents for the right to privacy.

“They definitely left the door open to potentially revisiting the right to privacy as a whole and I would be curious as to whether the court stops entirely at abortion,” Macaulay said. “On a legal level, I would say birth control and maybe private, consensual sexual acts would be the two things that would sort of be back on the radar.”

Both Brown and Macaulay said they were somewhat shocked by the court’s draft decision, especially overturning decades of SCOTUS precedent.

“If this split in the in the court’s, you know, voting and the language sticks, that’s going to overturn 50 years of Supreme Court precedent on this particular issue,” said Brown. “But that same logic is troubling to me because of the impact it can have on other rights that are not specifically enumerated in the Constitution.”

He continued, “That’s really what this opinion cuts to is, if it’s not specifically enumerated in the Constitution, as far as rights, then it has to be deeply rooted in the country’s history and traditions. And if it’s not, then states can pretty much do as they wish with it.”

Macaulay said, “The court has hinted at maybe slowly eroding the right to abortion that previous rulings had found was a constitutional right. But this is very maximalist, right. This is completely removing Roe v. Wade. In a way, it’s not super shocking, in that we have probably the most conservative court we’ve had in about 100 years.”

While some Democrats have suggested killing the filibuster in an attempt to codify the law, Macaulay said it is unlikely.

“I don’t think with the current Senate, you could do it,” Macaulay added. “But this could shake up the electoral calculus for the elections this November, and maybe make that a little bit more of a possibility, say in the second half of Joe Biden’s first term.”