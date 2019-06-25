WT gets support from legislators for Agriculture Studies

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has been given new funding for future development in their agriculture department.

Texas legislators granted $157-million in capital funding to Texas A&M University System universities.

$2-million of that funding will go to WT’s Ag Department and will be used to begin a food animal production initiative to help serve the people of the panhandle.

This money will also help hire more professors in the department.

Additionally, the university systems got an eighth agency, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which will help other agencies coordinate better during disaster response.

