Wichita Fall attorney Kathleen Brown announces candidacy for District 13

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 midterm elections may be more than a year away but the race for Texas District 13 is already underway.

Wichita Falls resident Kathleen Brown became the first Democratic challenger to incumbent Ronny Jackson at a campaign event this morning.

Brown says it’s never too early to start in what she admits will be an uphill battle for a Democrat running in what has been a solidly red district for decades. But, it’s a battle she says she is happily taking on and one she plans on winning.

When it comes to elections, competition is key.

“If you think back on all the past elections, how many times did you have only one person to choose from when you are electing your congressman and I believe competition breeds excellence,” Brown said.

As the first to announce her candidacy against incumbent District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson, Brown says running in a traditionally red district doesn’t scare her off.

“As long as we continue to try and make this district more competitive then that only means we get better representation. So even if it is really red right now, it may be a little more competitive by 2022,” Brown said.

After practicing family law in Wichita Falls for 10 years, Brown says reaching compromise has been a part of her job and will carry over to serving her community in Congress.

“If elected, one of my jobs is is to make sure I am a direct conduit between the constituent and the federal agency to make sure everyone’s lives are better and to get that resolved,” Brown said.

But according to incumbent Ronny Jackson, the keys to future success are within reach if Republicans get out of their own way and focus on Democrats who plan on rubber stamping Biden’s agenda.

“Every day we spend talking about issues within our own party is a day that we give up talking about what’s going on with the left-right now and the horrible path they are taking the country down right now,” Jackson said.

The kind of language Brown says she expects to hear on the hill if elected.

“I do have a nice quiet life, but it’s gotten so partisan that if we continue to be a ruby red district, then all we do is deny ourselves a choice,” Brown said.

A choice that Brown looks forward to providing all district 13 voters next November.

Former representative and senate candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in town Sunday to show support for Kathleen Brown and the Democratic Party. Get out the vote initiatives already being planned.