Who’s running for office in 2022? Running for what?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With some well-known state officials, such as State Senator Kel Seliger, not seeking re-election in 2022 and filing open for primary election candidates, the ballot for Texas’ 2022 elections seems to get longer by the day.

Here’s a reference for what offices are up for election in November 2022, and who has announced their candidacy:

Governor of Texas

General Election Candidates Delilah Barrios – Green Party Patrick Wynne – Reform Party

Democratic Primary Candidates Larry Baggett Michael Cooper Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert Beto O’Rourke

Republican Primary Candidates Daniel Harrison Donald Huffines Chad Prather Allen B. West



Governor Greg Abbott is expected to run for re-election in 2022, but as of Nov. 15 had not announced his official candidacy.

Lieutenant Governor of Texas

Democratic Primary Candidates Mike Collier

Republican Primary Candidates Dan Patrick (Incumbent)



Attorney General of Texas

Texas Comptroller

Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A)

Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)



Texas State Board of Education

District 2 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)

District 3 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates( N/A)

District 4 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)

District 7 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)

District 11 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)

District 12 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)

District 13 Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)



Texas Agriculture Commissioner

Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A)

Republican Primary Candidates Sid Miller (Incumbent) James White



Texas Public Lands Commissioner

Democratic Primary Candidates Jinny Suh

Republican Primary Candidates Jon Spiers



Texas Railroad Commissioner

Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A)

Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)



Texas State Senate (District 31)

Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A)

Republican Primary Candidates Stormy Bradley



Texas State House

House District 86 (Current Representative: John Smithee) Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)



House District 87 (Current Representative: Four Price) Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)



House District 88 (Current Representative: Ken King) Democratic Primary Candidates (N/A) Republican Primary Candidates (N/A)



Texas Supreme Court – Judges with expiring terms

Rebeca Huddle

Debra Lehrmann

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals – Judges with expiring terms

Scott Walker

Jesse McClure

Mary Lou Keel

Texas Intermediate Appellate Courts – Judges with expiring terms

First District Court of Appeals April Farris Sherry Radack

Second District Court of Appeals Elizabeth Kerr

Third District Court of Appeals Melissa Goodwin

Fourth District Court of Appeals Lori I. Valenzuela Irene Alarcon Rios

Fifth District Court of Appeals Lana Myers David Schenk

Sixth District Court of Appeals Josh Morriss

Seventh District Court of Appeals Lawrence Doss

Eighth District Court of Appeals Jeff Alley

Ninth District Court of Appeals Charles Kreger

Tenth District Court of Appeals Steve Smith

Eleventh District Court of Appeals W. Stacy Trotter

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Brian Hoyle

Thirteenth District Court of Appeals Leticia Hinojosa

Fourteenth District Court of Appeals Kevin Jewell Randy Wilson



Amarillo-area judges

47th District Court Joe Marr Wilson



