Where to register to vote on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jan. 17 marked 2022’s day of celebration for the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who etched his name into American mythos through the tireless pursuit of civil rights and voting access. Over 53 years after his assassination in 1968, access to voting across the US has remained a central issue in political discussion.

In recognition of the efforts of Dr. King and other leaders who fought for the right of every American to have their voice heard, and with the deadline two weeks away, MyHighPlains.com compiled a list for where and how eligible voters in the Amarillo area can register in time for the March 1 primary elections.

Texas voters are able to check whether or not they’re registered using the Secretary of State’s database on Texas.Gov.

Who can vote?

In the US, a person is eligible to vote if they:

Are a US citizen

Are a resident of the county where they submit a voter registration application

Are 18 years old or older on Election Day

Are not a convicted felon (though a person might be eligible if they have completed their sentence, probation, or parole)

How to register to vote in Texas

There are multiple possible ways to register to vote in Texas – however, no matter which way is chosen, a person’s county’s voter registrar must receive their application at least 30 days before an election:

The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the March primary election is Jan. 31, 2022.