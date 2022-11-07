AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall County residents will have the chance to vote on Election Day for the 2022 midterm election at various locations throughout the two counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
For those who did not participate in early voting, some of the races Potter and Randall County residents are able to vote in include the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Lieutenant Governor’s race, the U.S. House of Representatives District 13 race along with a number of races involving state and local judges and commissioners.
Here are the times, dates and locations for Election Day sites in the two counties:
Potter County Election Day Voting Locations
- Bushland Fire Station No. One
- Truck Bays – 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland
- Casey Carpet One
- Main Entrance – 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
- Chaparral Hills Church
- SW Entrance, Sanctuary – 4000 W. Cherry
- Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room – 1111 N. Buchanan
- Diversity Church
- Main Entrance – 5631 Pavillard
- Highland Park Independent School District Administration Building
- Main Entrance, Board Room, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
- Kids Inc.
- Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room – 2201 SE 27th
- Amarillo Public Library Northwest Branch
- Meeting Room – 6100 SW Ninth
- Pride Home Center
- Main Entrance, Center Back – 3503 NE 24th
- Santa Fe Building
- First Floor Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk
- Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Commercial Exhibit Hall – 3301 SE 10th
- Trinity Baptist Church
- East Entrance, Room 111 – 1601 I-40 West
- United Citizens Forum
- Main Entrance – 901 N Hayden
- Valle de Oro Fire Station
- Truck Bays – 23801 RM 1061
- Wesley Community Center
- Senior Room, 1615 S Roberts St.
Randall County Election Day Voting Locations
- Ascension Academy
- 9301 Ascension Parkway
- Redeemer Christian Church
- 3701 S Soncy Rd.
- Coulter Road Baptist Church
- 4108 S Coulter St.
- Region 16 Education Service Center
- 5800 Bell St.
- Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell St.
- Randall County Annex
- 4320 S Western St.
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S Georgia St.
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 SE 34th Ave.
- Central Baptist Church
- 1601 SW 58th Ave.
- Arden Road Baptist
- 6701 Arden Rd.
- Journey Church
- 9711 FM 2186
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 8201 Canyon Dr.
- Crossroads Country Church
- 14425 FM 1541
- Freedom Fellowship Church
- 55 Hunsley Rd. in Canyon
- Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon
- The Summit Church
- 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon