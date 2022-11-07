AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall County residents will have the chance to vote on Election Day for the 2022 midterm election at various locations throughout the two counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

For those who did not participate in early voting, some of the races Potter and Randall County residents are able to vote in include the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Lieutenant Governor’s race, the U.S. House of Representatives District 13 race along with a number of races involving state and local judges and commissioners.

Here are the times, dates and locations for Election Day sites in the two counties:

Potter County Election Day Voting Locations

Bushland Fire Station No. One Truck Bays – 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Casey Carpet One Main Entrance – 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

Chaparral Hills Church SW Entrance, Sanctuary – 4000 W. Cherry

Cornerstone Outreach Fellowship Room – 1111 N. Buchanan

Diversity Church Main Entrance – 5631 Pavillard

Highland Park Independent School District Administration Building Main Entrance, Board Room, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Kids Inc. Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room – 2201 SE 27th

Amarillo Public Library Northwest Branch Meeting Room – 6100 SW Ninth

Pride Home Center Main Entrance, Center Back – 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Building First Floor Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk

Tri-State Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibit Hall – 3301 SE 10th

Trinity Baptist Church East Entrance, Room 111 – 1601 I-40 West

United Citizens Forum Main Entrance – 901 N Hayden

Valle de Oro Fire Station Truck Bays – 23801 RM 1061

Wesley Community Center Senior Room, 1615 S Roberts St.



Randall County Election Day Voting Locations