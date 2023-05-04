AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Election Day, multiple locations will be available for Potter and Randall County residents to vote in various races.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters will be able to make their voices heard on a number of races, including:

City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;

Amarillo College Board of Regents;

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;

Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;

Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and

Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.

The following locations in Potter and Randall counties will be open Saturday:

Potter County

Bushland Fire Station No. 1

Truck Bays 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland



Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.



Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room 1111 N. Buchanan



Diversity Church

Main Entrance 5631 Pavillard



Eastridge Lanes

Right side 5405 E Amarillo Blvd.



Highland Park ISD Administration Building

Main Entrance, Board Room 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.



Kids Inc.

Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room 2201 SE 27th



Northwest Branch Public Library

Meeting Room 6100 SW Ninth



Pride Home Center

Main Entrance, Center Back 3503 NE 24th



Santa Fe Building

Ticket Office on the first floor 900 S. Polk



Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall 3301 SE 10th



Trinity Baptist Church

East Entrance, Room 111 1601 I-40 West



United Citizens Forum

Main entrance 901 N Hayden



Valle De Oro Fire Station

Truck Bays 23801 RM 1061



Randall County

Crossroads Country Church

14425 FM 1541

Arden Road Baptist

6701 Arden Road

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Central Baptist Church

1601 SW 58th

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

8201 Canyon Dr.

Ascension Academy

9301 Ascension Parkway

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Southwest Church of Christ

4515 Cornell

The Summit

2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Redeemer Christian Church

3701 S. Soncy

Coulter Road Baptist Church

4108 S. Coulter

Region 16 Education Center

5800 Bell St.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

4111 S. Georgia