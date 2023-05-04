AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Election Day, multiple locations will be available for Potter and Randall County residents to vote in various races.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters will be able to make their voices heard on a number of races, including:
- City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;
- Amarillo College Board of Regents;
- Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;
- Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;
- Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and
- Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.
The following locations in Potter and Randall counties will be open Saturday:
Potter County
Bushland Fire Station No. 1
- Truck Bays
- 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland
Casey Carpet One
- Main Entrance
- 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room
- 1111 N. Buchanan
Diversity Church
- Main Entrance
- 5631 Pavillard
Eastridge Lanes
- Right side
- 5405 E Amarillo Blvd.
Highland Park ISD Administration Building
- Main Entrance, Board Room
- 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
Kids Inc.
- Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room
- 2201 SE 27th
Northwest Branch Public Library
- Meeting Room
- 6100 SW Ninth
Pride Home Center
- Main Entrance, Center Back
- 3503 NE 24th
Santa Fe Building
- Ticket Office on the first floor
- 900 S. Polk
Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Commercial Exhibit Hall
- 3301 SE 10th
Trinity Baptist Church
- East Entrance, Room 111
- 1601 I-40 West
United Citizens Forum
- Main entrance
- 901 N Hayden
Valle De Oro Fire Station
- Truck Bays
- 23801 RM 1061
Randall County
Crossroads Country Church
- 14425 FM 1541
Arden Road Baptist
- 6701 Arden Road
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E. 34th
Central Baptist Church
- 1601 SW 58th
Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon
Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 8201 Canyon Dr.
Ascension Academy
- 9301 Ascension Parkway
Randall County Annex
- 4320 S. Western
Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell
The Summit
- 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon
Redeemer Christian Church
- 3701 S. Soncy
Coulter Road Baptist Church
- 4108 S. Coulter
Region 16 Education Center
- 5800 Bell St.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S. Georgia
