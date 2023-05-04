AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Election Day, multiple locations will be available for Potter and Randall County residents to vote in various races.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, voters will be able to make their voices heard on a number of races, including:

  • City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;
  • Amarillo College Board of Regents;
  • Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;
  • Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;
  • Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and
  • Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.

The following locations in Potter and Randall counties will be open Saturday:

Potter County

Bushland Fire Station No. 1

  • Truck Bays
    • 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Casey Carpet One

  • Main Entrance
    • 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

Cornerstone Outreach

  • Fellowship Room
    • 1111 N. Buchanan

Diversity Church

  • Main Entrance
    • 5631 Pavillard

Eastridge Lanes

  • Right side
    • 5405 E Amarillo Blvd.

Highland Park ISD Administration Building

  • Main Entrance, Board Room
    • 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Kids Inc.

  • Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room
    • 2201 SE 27th

Northwest Branch Public Library

  • Meeting Room
    • 6100 SW Ninth

Pride Home Center

  • Main Entrance, Center Back
    • 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Building

  • Ticket Office on the first floor
    • 900 S. Polk

Tri-State Fairgrounds

  • Commercial Exhibit Hall
    • 3301 SE 10th

Trinity Baptist Church

  • East Entrance, Room 111
    • 1601 I-40 West

United Citizens Forum

  • Main entrance
    • 901 N Hayden

Valle De Oro Fire Station

  • Truck Bays
    • 23801 RM 1061

Randall County

Crossroads Country Church

  • 14425 FM 1541

Arden Road Baptist

  • 6701 Arden Road

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

  • 2700 E. 34th

Central Baptist Church

  • 1601 SW 58th

Randall County Justice Center

  • 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

  • 8201 Canyon Dr.

Ascension Academy

  • 9301 Ascension Parkway

Randall County Annex

  • 4320 S. Western

Southwest Church of Christ

  • 4515 Cornell

The Summit

  • 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Redeemer Christian Church

  • 3701 S. Soncy

Coulter Road Baptist Church

  • 4108 S. Coulter

Region 16 Education Center

  • 5800 Bell St.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

  • 4111 S. Georgia

For more details and updates on the May 2023 election, check here:

