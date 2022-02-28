AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tuesday is scheduled as Election Day for the 2022 Primary Elections. After the end of early voting last week, Tuesday will be the final chance for voters to make their voices heard included in the Republican or Democratic primary.

For individuals who did not participate in early voting in the March Primary, they can participate in the primary on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations throughout Potter and Randall counties.

According to the Potter County Elections Administrator’s Office, Potter County is set to have 16 voting locations available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In addition, voters with ballots by mail will be able to walk their ballot into the elections’ office at 900 South Polk Street.

Potter County

Amarillo Auto Suply and Off Road Main entrance at 3601 Amarillo Blvd.

Bushland Fire Station No. 1 Truck bays at 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Casey Carpet One Main entrance at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

Chaparral Hills Church SW entrance, sanctuary at 4000 W. Cherry

Cornerstone Outreach Fellowship room at 1111 N. Buchanan

Diversity Church (formerly Lighthouse Baptist Church) Main entrance at 5631 Pavillard

Don Harrington Discovery Center SW entrance in the dry lab at 1200 Streit Dr.

Highland Park ISD Administration Building Main entrance in the board room at 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Hillside Christian Church NW SE entrance at the backside of church at 600 Tascosa Rd.

Kids, Inc. Main entrance in the Mary E. Bivins Room at 2201 SE 27th

Pride Home Center Main entrance in the center back of store at 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Building North entrance in the ticket office at 900 S. Polk St.

Trinity Baptist Church East entrance in the classroom at 1601 I-40 West

United Citizens Forum Main entrance at 901 N. Hayden

Valle de Oro Fire Station Truck bays at 23801 Ranch to March 1061 in Boys Ranch

Wesley Community Center Gymnasium at 1615 S. Roberts.



Here are the voting locations for voters in Randall County:

Randall County

Arena of Life Church 8827 S. Washington

Comanche Trail Church of Christ 2700 E. 34th

Randall County Justice Center 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

Ascension Academy 9301 Ascension Parkway

Southwest Church of Christ 4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church 3701 S. Soncy

Southwest Branch Library 6801 W. 45th Ave.

Freedom Fellowship Church 55 Hunsley Rd. in Canyon;

Journey Church 9711 FM 2186

Arden Road Baptist 6701 Arden Rd.

Central Baptist Church 1601 SW 58th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church 8201 Canyon Dr.

Randall County Annex 4320 S. Western

The Summit 2008 12th Ave. in Canyon

Coulter Road Baptist Church 4108 S. Coulter

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center 4111 S. Georgia.



For the latest updates on local and state elections, check with Your Local Election HQ on MyHighPlains.com