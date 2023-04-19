AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Potter and Randall counties will be able to begin making their voices heard in the May 6 election starting Monday at various locations throughout the area.

According to the elections websites for each of the counties, residents will get the chance to vote early at nine locations in the two counties, five in Potter County and four in Randall County. Depending on where they reside in each of the respective counties, voters will be able to make their voices heard on a number of races, including:

City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;

Amarillo College Board of Regents;

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;

Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;

Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and

Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.

Potter County

Santa Fe Building (Main)

First Floor, Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk St. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall – 3301 SE 10th Ave. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room – 1111 N. Buchanan St. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

Meeting Room – 6100 SW 9th Ave. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County

Randall County Election Administration Office

1604 5th Ave. in Canyon April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E 34th April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



