AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the voter registration deadline approaches for the upcoming March Primary, area counties are preparing to host early voting opportunities for residents starting Monday, Feb. 14.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, residents of counties throughout the Texas Panhandle will be able to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary in early voting, prior to the March 1 Election Day. Residents will be able to vote in various races including the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Attorney General race, the United States Representative District 13, the Texas State Senator District 31 race as well various state representative races.

Here is how the election administration offices for Potter and Randall counties are approaching the upcoming early voting opportunity for the March Primary Election.

Potter County

During a late December 2021 meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, the court approved the appointment of Election Judges for this upcoming primary and established the hours for early voting.

According to documents referenced during the meeting, early voting will last from Feb. 14 through Feb. 25. Potter County’s early voting locations for March’s primary are the following:

Santa Fe Building, first floor ticket office, 900 S. Polk

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 19;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 20;

CLOSED, Feb. 21;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

Casey Carpet One, main entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 19;

CLOSED, Feb. 20-21;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

United Amigos, northwest entrance, 3300 E I-40;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 19;

CLOSED, Feb. 20-21;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

Hillside Christian Church NW campus, southwest entrance, 600 Tascosa Rd.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 19;

CLOSED, Feb. 20-21;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

Cornerstone Outreach, main entrance of the fellowship room, 1111 N. Buchanan

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 19;

CLOSED, Feb. 20-21;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

Randall County

To be compliant with the Texas Election Code, officials with the Randall County Election Administrator’s Office previously told MyHighPlains.com that they had to add voting precincts, impacting their early voting locations. Per Texas Election Code, voting precincts cannot be partially inside and partially outside a particular city. In Randall County’s case, officials had to consider precincts in both Amarillo and Canyon.

However, this does not impact the county’s voting center approach to the upcoming primary, officials said.

“They are still going to be able to utilize our vote center concept,” Shannon Lackey, the county’s election administrator, previously told MyHighPlains.com. “On Election Day, they will be able to vote at whatever location works for them. Every vote center will be able to accommodate every voter, whether they want to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary.”

Like Potter County, early voting in Randall County will last from Feb. 14 through Feb. 25. Randall County’s early voting locations for March’s primary are the following:

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 Fifth Ave. in Canyon

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 19;

12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 20;

CLOSED, Feb. 21;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 19;

12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 20;

CLOSED, Feb. 21;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 22-25.

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 19;

12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 20;

CLOSED, Feb. 21;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22-24;

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 25

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 14-18;

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 19;

12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 20;

CLOSED, Feb. 21;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22-24;

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 25

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th