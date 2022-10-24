AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 election throughout the state of Texas. The upcoming election will give Texas residents a chance to make their voices heard in a number of national, state and local races.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, some of the races included in the upcoming election include the Texas Governor’s race, the Texas Lieutenant Governor’s race, the U.S. House of Representatives District 13 race along with a number of races involving state and local judges and commissioners.

A number of locations throughout Potter and Randall counties are designated as voting locations throughout the state’s early voting period. Here are the times, dates and locations for early voting sites in the two counties:

Potter County

Santa Fe Building (Main)

First Floor, Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk St. Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance – 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd. Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall – 3301 SE 10th Ave. Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room – 1111 N.Buchanan St. Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

Meeting Room – 6100 SW Ninth Ave. Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Randall County

Randall County Election Administration Office

1604 Fifth Ave. in Canyon Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Region 16 Education Service Center

5800 Bell Street Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office’s website, the last chance for individuals to vote early in the upcoming 2022 election is Nov. 4. For those applying to vote by mail, the last day for those applications to be received is Oct. 28.

For more information about the upcoming election, click here.