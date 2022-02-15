AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is gearing up for the local March 1 primary as it details the use of campaign signs on public and private lands.

According to TxDOT, campaign signs are regulated under chapter 393 of the Texas Transportation Code, which explains that it is illegal to post a sign on a right-of-way or highway of a governing city/town including posting signs on trees, telephone poles, traffic signs, and other objects.

TxDOT further detailed that campaign signs along Texas roads can be placed on private property, as long as the owner grants permission. The property owner must know where the right-of-way begins and ends if the property is adjacent to a state-maintained roadway. Your local TxDOT offices will have more information on the placement of land.

Campaign signs, according to TxDOT, can be posted as early as 90 days before an election and must be removed within 10 days after the election. If a sign is posted in a right-of-way or is posing a traffic hazard, the sign will be removed without notice, and “all costs associated with the sign removal will be paid by the sign owner,” TxDOT stated.

The Political and Campaign Signs pamphlet has more information about campaign signs and political advertising.