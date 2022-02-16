AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Secretary of State’s office recently released information about what Texas residents are eligible for voting by mail for the upcoming March Primary.

For those who are eligible, Texas Secretary of State John Scott released information on the new identification requirements for voting by mail. Friday is the last day an individual’s voting by mail application can be received by election officials throughout the state.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a number of new election laws went into effect this year, impacting individuals who vote by mail. Because of these laws, a significant number of applications to vote by mail have been rejected throughout the state, including in Potter and Randall counties.

Individuals who are eligible to vote by mail in the state of Texas include:

Those 65 years of age or older on Election Day;

Those who are sick or disabled;

Those who are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Those who are absent from the county of registration during the Early Voting period and on Election Day;

Those who are civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code;

Those who are confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

For those who are eligible, Texas residents are able to download an application for a ballot by mail or request an application from the county’s election administrator’s office. Individuals are required to provide one of the following numbers on the application and the carrier-envelope for the voted ballot:

Texas Driver’s License;

Texas Personal Identification Number;

Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety;

If an individual has not been issued one of the numbers above, the last four digits of an indivdiual’s Social Security Number.

For individuals who have not been issued any of the above information, they are required to indicate that on both the application and the carrier envelope, the release said.

For those who have sent the application to their respective election administrator’s office, they can check the status of the ballot through the state’s Ballot by Mail Tracker. In the tracker, individuals must enter the following information:

Texas Driver’s License Number or Texas Personal Identification Number, AND

The last four digits of your social security number; AND

Your residence address as listed in your voter registration record

If an individual received a notice that their application was rejected because they did not provide an identification number or the number included did not match a number associated with the voter’s registration record, individuals can correct the information through the Ballot by Mail Tracker. Once the information is verified by the tracker, the application will be processed.

Individuals will have to submit a new application by the deadline if the application was rejected for another reason, including not indicating a party designation for the primary election ballot or submitting an outdated application.

Local election officials are encouraging individuals to read the documents and pay attention to the changes in voting by mail that were implemented this year.

“Fill out all documents completely,” officials with the Potter County Election Administration’s office previously told MyHighPlains.com. “The application and other forms are different because they reflect changes in the law that matter in order for a vote to count. The last day to apply to vote by mail is February 18.”

For more information about voting by mail in the state, visit the state’s website. For more information about the mail-in ballot process in the area, visit the Potter County Election Administration office’s website or the Randall County Election Administration office’s website.