AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Texas, bills passed by both legislative chambers go to the governor for consideration. However, his signature is not required for a bill to become law.

During the legislative session, once a bill is sent to the governor, they have ten days (not including Sundays) to return it with objections. Otherwise, that bill becomes law regardless if the Governor signs it. The Texas Constitution grants the governor a longer window to consider bills passed near the end of the legislative session.

For the 2023 legislative session, bills passed between May 18 and May 29 become law on June 18, unless vetoed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

When does a new law take effect?

Some laws go into effect immediately, while others are delayed for a few months. Most laws from the 88th legislative session go into effect on Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.

Currently, 252 laws are effective immediately, such as:

HB 3, a school safety bill that requires an armed guard at schools,

HB 17, which creates a process for the state to remove district attorneys,

HB 567, Texas’ version of the CROWN Act,

SB 14, a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children, and

SB 490, which requires health care providers to produce itemized bills.

A list of laws that take effect immediately can be read below.

Laws taking effect after September

As of Friday, 12 enrolled laws will begin later than the typical Sept. 1 date.

Three bills take effect later in 2023:

SB 65, which makes purchasing a copy of an academic transcript tax exempt, goes into effect on Oct. 1

HB 2804, which relates to the use of a student athlete’s likeness, goes into effect on July 1

HB 3603, which requires a parolee to pay restitution to the clerk of the court instead of directly to their victim, goes into effect on Dec. 1

A few begin at the start of 2024:

Bills that go into effect on Sept. 1, 2024:

HB 1710, lets a judge request that the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice provide the date when a defendant has served 75 days in a state jail facility;

HB 4510, changes how the state reports information related to appropriations, consultant activities and tax revenue.

SB 241, requires drug manufacturers to provide written notice about the cause of insulin unavailability; and,

SB 1841, requires family violence centers to use trauma-informed practices and allow victims of dating violence to access services.

At least three laws will go into effect in 2025:

HB 4504, which fixes references to other laws within the state’s Code of Criminal Procedure, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025

HB 4611, which fixes references to other laws within the state’s Health and Human Services code, goes into effect April 1, 2025

HB 718, which changes how dealerships can provide license plates, goes into effect on July 1, 2025

One new law eliminates mandatory vehicle inspections for car registrations. Starting in 2025, Texans now just have to pay a $7.50 fee when registering their vehicle.

Some hinge on voter approval

Two bills will only go into effect if voters approve constitutional amendments in November. These include provisions that grant state funding for projects or change the rules of government.

Two bills are entirely reliant on voter approval to become effective:

SB 938, which seeks to add El Paso County to a list of counties with conservation and reclamation districts that can receive bonds “for the development and maintenance of

recreational facilities”

recreational facilities” SB 2627, which creates funding mechanisms for the “construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities”

Some laws have sections that require approval, and a total of 13 amendments will be on the ballot.

According to the Legislative Reference Library, Texas has one of the longest constitutions in the U.S., with 517 amendments.