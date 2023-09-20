AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Communities around both the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico will host elections on Nov. 7, 2023, during which voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard on topics ranging from constitutional amendments to municipal offices. Running up to election day, many county officials have begun to release sample ballots to help voters prepare.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled published sample ballots from around the region, as well as a Voter Information Guide to help community members register to vote and cast their ballots without issue. This list will be updated as sample ballots are released.

Texas

Alongside individual local issues that Texas communities will vote on, the Lone Star State will decide whether or not to adopt a number of constitutional amendments in November, including:

Proposition 1 | HJR 126 – Establishing a right to farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management on owned or leased personal property.

Proposition 2 | SJR 64 – Allowing local governments to exempt childcare facilities from property taxes.

SJR 64 – Allowing local governments to exempt childcare facilities from property taxes. Proposition 3 | HJR 132 – Prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax on individuals or families.

Proposition 4 | HJR 2 – Increasing the homestead tax exemption by a school district to $100,000 and increasing state funding for public education.

HJR 2 – Increasing the homestead tax exemption by a school district to $100,000 and increasing state funding for public education. Proposition 5 | HJR 3 – Renaming State University Research Fund from National Research University Fund and establishing an ongoing revenue source from the accrued interest of the Economic Stabilization Fund (the Rainy Day Fund).

Proposition 6 | SJR 75 – Creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.

SJR 75 – Creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state. Proposition 7 | SJR 93 – Creating the Texas Energy Fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.

Proposition 8 | HJR 125 – Creating the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.

HJR 125 – Creating the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects. Proposition 9 | HJR 2 – Authorizing the state legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to eligible annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Proposition 10 | SJR 87 – Authorizing the state legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property manufactured by medical or biomedical companies.

SJR 87 – Authorizing the state legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property manufactured by medical or biomedical companies. Proposition 11 | SJR 32 – Authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

Proposition 12 | HJR 134 – Providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.

HJR 134 – Providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County. Proposition 13 | HJR 107 – Increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices from 75 to 79 and the minimum retirement age to 75 years, up from 70.

Proposition 14 | SJR 74 – Providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.

Potter County

Carson County

Gray County

Swisher County

Wheeler County

New Mexico

Curry County

Quay County

Roosevelt County

Union County