AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Election Day on Nov. 8 draws near for the High Plains, counties and municipalities have begun to release sample ballots to help voters prepare to make their voices heard.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled published sample ballots from around the region, as well as a Voter Information Guide to help community members register to vote and cast their ballots without issue.
Texas
Potter County
Randall County
Armstrong County
Briscoe County
Carson County
Castro County
Childress County
Collingsworth County
Cottle County
Dallam County
Deaf Smith County
Donley County
Gray County
Hall County
Hansford County
Hardeman County
Hartley County
Hemphill County
Hutchinson County
Lipscomb County
Moore County
- Precinct 203
- Precincts 401, 402
- Precincts 101, 201, 202, 301 – City
- Precincts 101, 201, 202, 301 – County
Ochiltree County
- Precinct 1 – PISD
- Precinct 1 – County Only
- Precinct 2
- Precinct 3 – PISD
- Precinct 3 – County Only
- Precinct 4
Oldham County
Parmer County
Roberts County
Sherman County
Swisher County
Wheeler County
New Mexico
Curry County
Roosevelt County
Quay County
Union County
Oklahoma
Beaver County
Cimarron County
Texas County
This article will be updated as further ballots and information are released.