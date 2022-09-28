AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Election Day on Nov. 8 draws near for the High Plains, counties and municipalities have begun to release sample ballots to help voters prepare to make their voices heard.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled published sample ballots from around the region, as well as a Voter Information Guide to help community members register to vote and cast their ballots without issue.

Texas

Potter County

Randall County

Armstrong County

Briscoe County

Carson County

Castro County

Childress County

Collingsworth County

Cottle County

Dallam County

Deaf Smith County

Donley County

Gray County

Hall County

Hansford County

Hardeman County

Hartley County

Hemphill County

Hutchinson County

Lipscomb County

Moore County

Ochiltree County

Oldham County

Parmer County

Roberts County

Sherman County

Swisher County

Wheeler County

New Mexico

Curry County

Roosevelt County

Quay County

Union County

Oklahoma

Beaver County

Cimarron County

Texas County

This article will be updated as further ballots and information are released.