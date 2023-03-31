AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As counties and municipalities across the High Plains prepare for Election Day on May 6, officials have begun to release sample ballots in an effort to help voters be ready to make their voices heard.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled published sample ballots from around the region, as well as a Voter Information Guide to help community members register to vote and cast their ballots without issue.
Potter County
- City of Amarillo, Amarillo College, and Amarillo ISD Precincts 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 324, 325, 326, 421, 422, 424, 425, 426, 427
- City of Amarillo, Amarillo College Precincts 323, 326
- Amarillo College, Amarillo ISD Precincts 121, 326
- City of Amarillo, Amarillo College, Bushland ISD Precinct 324
- Amarillo College, Bushland ISD Precincts 324, 326
- Bushland ISD Precincts 321, 322, 323, 324
- City of Amarillo, Amarillo College, Highland Park ISD Precincts 222, 225, 327
- Highland Park ISD Precinct 327
Randall County
- Village of Palisades and Canyon ISD Precinct 131
- Amarillo College and Amarillo ISD Precinct 111
- Bushland ISD Precinct 208
- City of Amarillo, Amarillo College, and Amarillo ISD Precincts 111, 112, 114, 222, 227, 228, 230, 418, 420, 421, 429
- City of Amarillo, Amarillo College, and Canyon ISD Precincts 204, 216, 317, 324, 415, 426
- Canyon ISD Precincts 103, 110, 123, 131, 204, 208, 301, 302, 306, 307, 309, 315, 325, 332, 415
Gray County
- Pampa ISD Precinct 7
- City of Lefors and Lefors ISD Precinct 1
- City of McLean and McLean ISD Precinct 4
Hartley County
Swisher County
- City of Kress Candidates, Propositions, Polling Locations
- Kress ISD Candidates, Propositions, Polling Locations
- City of Tulia Candidates, Propositions, Polling Locations
- Tulia ISD Candidates, Propositions, Polling Locations
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
