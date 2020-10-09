What time is the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar face off against each other in a statewide televised debate at 7 p.m. CT Friday.

The two will be at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin and will answer viewer-submitted questions as well as those from moderators Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez from KXAN and Gromer Jeffers Jr from the Dallas Morning News. They’re expected to discuss their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

KAMR’s own Jackie Kingston will be a part of a panel that will break down what the candidates debate. Additionally, how other key races are unfolding in Texas.

Viewers can follow the debate on KAMR, on MyHighPlains.com or on the KAMR News app. It will also be broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout Texas.

People can also follow the hashtag #TXSenateDebate for the latest coverage.

Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)

Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)

Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)

Rehearsals at the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the U.S. Senate Debate – Texas (Nexstar Photo)

More from MyHighPlains.com: