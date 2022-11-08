Manny Yekutiel fills out his ballot while voting at City Hall in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Voters lined up to get their votes cast before the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. As Election Day progressed, MyHighPlains.com asked a few voters what is driving them to vote during this midterm election. The voters also talked about issues and changes they would like to see in the new term.

Drake Houchin, a first-time voter, said as a farmer, one of the issues driving him to vote is the increase in prices overall and how that affects him.

“All land prices and leases are higher, diesel is higher, parts are higher, it’s harder to get parts right now and I think that has to do a lot with who is in office,” he said.

Corey Dalton said a reason he votes even during the midterm elections is that the public voice does matter.

“I mean it’s the silent majority. Everyone thinks that but you know you would be surprised on how many people actually agree with you,” Dalton said.

A local veteran, Robert Hicks, adds that he served to have the right to vote, and he makes sure to vote to protect that right.

“Come out and vote. You know it doesn’t matter if you agree with me or not your voice matters. I lost friends and family supporting that right to vote. So, I think everyone should come out and vote,” Hicks said.

Kim and Courtney Moore said that freedom is a big factor in why they came out today.

“For us, it’s mostly about medical freedom and vaccine freedom,” Kim Moore added.