Close race as Wendy Davis tries to unseat Chip Roy in U.S. House District 21 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Rep. Chip Roy faces off with Democratic challenger Wendy Davis for the District 21 seat in U.S. Congress.

See the race results below:

Roy was first elected to Congress in 2018 after defeating Joseph Kopser by a close margin of two percentage points. A former chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz and senior advisor to Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Roy advocated for conservative policies such as repealing the Affordable Care Act, cutting federal regulations, and increasing resources for border security. In 2018, Politico dubbed him “the next Ted Cruz.” One of Roy’s biggest first-term legislative accomplishments was authoring a bill to allow for more flexibility for small-business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. On the coronavirus pandemic, Roy has been a vocal opponent of Dr. Anthony Fauci and has authored bills to reopen schools and provide aid for businesses.

Challenger Davis is a former state senator from Fort Worth. After leaving the state senate in 2015, she founded Deeds Not Words, an organization that focuses on engaging young women in politics and advocates for reproductive freedom and anti-sexual assault measures. In 2013, Davis made national headlines for her 13-hour filibuster against a Texas anti-abortion bill. Davis ran for Texas governor in 2014, losing to Gov. Greg Abbott. Davis is updating supporters on Election Night results on her Facebook page.

District 21 includes the area north of San Antonio and much of Austin. Republicans have held this district for 40 years. Prior to the election, polls depicted the race as a dead heat, with Davis polling one point ahead in September.