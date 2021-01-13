WATCH: TX-13 Representative Ronny Jackson opposes impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Ronny Jackson, a vocal supporter of President Trump, opposed impeachment during the House debate.
Representative Jodey Arrington also debated on the floor.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Former Texas mayoral candidate arrested in connection with Capitol occupation
- McConnell won’t call Senate back for Trump impeachment trial
- Watch: Washington D.C. Bureau discusses House Debate on Impeaching President Trump for Second Time
- Airbnb cancels all DC reservations for inauguration week
- APH reports 128 new cases, 9 deaths, 123 recoveries in Amarillo area