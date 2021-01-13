WATCH: TX-13 Representative Ronny Jackson opposes impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – Representative Ronny Jackson, a vocal supporter of President Trump, opposed impeachment during the House debate.

Representative Jodey Arrington also debated on the floor.

