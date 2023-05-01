AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On this special edition of Politics Today, KAMR Local 4 News Anchor and Executive Producer Jackie Kingston sits down with each of the Amarillo Mayor candidates about their priorities, why they decided to run for the position, and their aspirations for Amarillo if they are elected to the position.
